RHP Tim Melville will be called up from Triple-A Louisville to start in place of Iglesias. Melville made his major league debut April 10 and went 0-1 with an 11.00 ERA in three games, including two starts, before being outrighted to Louisville. Because Melville was dropped from the 40-man roster, the Reds will need to clear a spot for him.

RHP Tim Adleman is expected to be called up from Triple-A Louisville and start Sunday if RHP Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) is unable to pitch for what would be his major league debut.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (strained oblique) will be examined by the team's medical staff after feeling stiffness late in his rehab start Friday night when he pitched five shutout innings for low Single-A Dayton.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (strained oblique) will be examined by the team’s medical staff after feeling stiffness late in his rehab start Friday night. He pitched five shutout innings for low Single-A Dayton in his second outing. DeSclafani was scheduled to start the season opener until being injured late in spring training.

RHP Raisel Iglesias (1-1, 3.49) might be scratched from his scheduled start Sunday in the finale of the three-game series after feeling discomfort in his right shoulder Friday during a throwing session.

RHP Raisel Iglesias (right shoulder impingement) was scratched from his scheduled start Sunday at Pittsburgh. He felt a pinching sensation in the back of the shoulder Friday during a throwing session. The Reds are hopeful he will only miss one start and avoid the disabled list.

RHP Alfredo Simon had his record drop to 0-3 Saturday night as he took the loss in the Reds’ 5-1 defeat at Pittsburgh. Simon allowed three runs and six hits in four-plus innings with four walks and four strikeouts. He has worked a total of just 12 1/3 innings in his four starts this season. “We know he’s the one veteran on a young staff,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “He’s got to be the workhorse, eat up some innings.”

C Devin Mesoraco (sore left shoulder) was out of the lineup for a second straight game. He could return Sunday, though.