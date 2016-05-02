OF Scott Schebler made a point of shaking up his pregame routine as a way of trying to get more comfortable with coming off the bench. It worked, as he went 2-for-2 with two doubles, one that gave the Reds a lead and the other that drove in the winning run. “Pinch-hitting is new to me,” he said. “It’s a lot harder than it looks to come off the bench. I‘m glad that maybe this routine I tried today was a little better to get ready for a game.”

RHP Tim Adleman left the visiting clubhouse with a handful of goodies to present to his family members, who were among 26 friends and relatives who were able to get to PNC Park to see Adleman pitch six-plus innings his major league debut. He allowed two runs on three hits, struck out six and walked two. “The team gave me a couple baseballs -- the first strike, the strikeout of (Andrew) McCutchen, one of the balls I put in play, one of the balls I fouled off on the bunt, and I also got the lineup card,” he said. “That was pretty cool.”

SS Zack Cozart left the game for a pinch-runner after sliding into second in the eighth. Manager Bryan Price said it was a problem with tendinitis in Cozart’s surgically repaired knee, and that it began to bother Cozart an inning earlier when he backtracked for a ball. “We’ll know more about it tomorrow,” Price said.

C Kyle Skipworth (left ankle surgery in December 2015) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Sunday. The timetable for his return is uncertain.

RHP Raisel Iglesias (right shoulder impingement) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Sunday, retroactive to April 26. He felt a pinching sensation in the back of the shoulder Friday during a throwing session. The Reds don’t believe the injury is serious, but they sent him back to Cincinnati to be examined.

OF Jay Bruce was 1-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs. He has hit safely in 13 of his 22 appearances.