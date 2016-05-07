RHP Jon Moscot, who was scratched from his last start due to tendonitis in his non-throwing shoulder, is getting acclimated to working out of the bullpen. “It’s a learning process,” said manager Bryan Price. “It’d be different if he was there permanently, but in his case, it’s not a terribly large challenge.” LHP John Lamb came off the DL to replace Moscot in the rotation.

RHP Tim Adleman pitched himself in and out of trouble throughout Friday’s game but ultimately earned his first career victory. He allowed one earned run and four hits over five innings then had to sit and watch as the bullpen tossed four scoreless frames to secure his first win. “Sort of trying to stay in the moment, take one pitch, one out at a time,” Adleman said of his emotions. “I took a lot of deep breaths.”

2B Brandon Phillips hit a three-run home run on Friday night, his fourth of the season and third in as many games. It’s the first time since 2012 that Phillips has homered in three straight. The homer extended Phillips’ hitting streak to five and gave him 800 RBIs for his Reds career. “I‘m just trying to remind people I can still play this game,” Phillips said. “A lot of people have forgotten what I can really do.”

RHP Homer Bailey threw on Friday for the first time since having his rehab shut down due to soreness. “He played catch. It went fine,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s not a day away from jumping back on the mound, but it’s a step in the right direction.” Bailey, who underwent right elbow surgery last May, had made two rehab starts before being shut down.

C Devin Mesoraco will undergo surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Since hitting 25 homers and driving in 80 runs in 2014, Mesoraco has appeared in only 39 games. “Here’s a kid who worked so hard to come back and then has a setback not related to the previous injury, it’s frustrating,” said manager Bryan Price. Mesoraco, who was coming off hip surgery last June, was batting .140 in 16 games before injuring his shoulder. “This is not the way I drew things up,” he said. “We worked so hard in the offseason to get ready to play, then...” Mesoraco did not obtain a second opinion but did have more than one specialist review his MRI. He said recovery will take a minimum of four months, but could take up to six.