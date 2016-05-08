LF Scott Schebler was optioned to Triple-A Louisville following Saturday night’s game. Schebler began the year competing for the everyday left-field job which has all but been secured by Adam Duvall. Schebler was batting .175 in 26 games.

RHP Jon Moscot was placed on the 15-day disabled list Saturday with inflammation in his left shoulder. Moscot was being groomed for a move to the bullpen but wasn’t getting any better. “He was throwing bullpens and thought we might be able to use him for a couple of innings, but then he didn’t get any better,” said manager Bryan Price.

RHP Drew Hayes was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday, just four days after he was optioned. Hayes was brought back when J.J. Hoover was sent to the minors. From April 21 to May 2, Hayes posted a 7.56 ERA in four appearances and was optioned on May 3.

RHP Steve Delabar had his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. Manager Bryan Price said he’ll fill a middle relief role. Delabar went to spring training with the Blue Jays and in eight appearances posted a 2.35 ERA before being released in late March. The Reds signed him to a minor league contract on April 2.

RHP J.J. Hoover was given optimal chance to turn things around at the major-league level. Now, he’s headed to Triple-A. Hoover who owns a 14.34 ERA with six homers allowed in 10 2/3 innings, was optioned to Louisville on Saturday. “We came to the conclusion that this had to happen for him to get back to throwing the ball the way he’s capable,” said manager Bryan Price. “I have to see the finished product. Until I do, it’s hard to put him in the game.” Hoover began the season as the team’s closer replacing Aroldis Chapman, who was traded during the offseason. Hoover had a disastrous 2014 season in which he lost 10 games, but rebounded to go 8-2 with a 2.94 ERA last season. “It’s an unforgiving role any place you play,” said Price. “He certainly has the physical ability. He showed that in 2012 and 2013 and 2015, and two of those were playoff years. I expect him to be back here.”

LHP Brandon Finnegan allowed three home runs in five-plus innings on Saturday night, but still was in line for a victory before yet another bullpen meltdown in a 13-7, 10-inning loss to Milwaukee. “I didn’t have my best stuff,” Finnegan said. “I tried to battle through with what I had.”

2B Brandon Phillips homered for the fourth straight game for the first time in his career on Saturday when he went deep off right-hander Jimmy Nelson. He then homered again in the 10th inning. “He’s something to watch,” manager Bryan Price said. “He’s been working real hard to stay on the ball. He’s not just hitting mistakes, either. He’s hitting good pitches.” Phillips appeared in his 1,500th game as a Red on Saturday night and played his 1,000th game alongside first baseman Joey Votto on the right side of Cincinnati’s infield.

C Devin Mesoraco was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Saturday to make room on the roster for RHP Steve Delabar, who had his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville. Mesoraco will undergo surgery on Tuesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Since hitting 25 homers and driving in 80 runs in 2014, he has appeared in only 39 games. Recovery is estimated at four to six months.