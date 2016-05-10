RHP Layne Somsen was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

RHP Layne Somsen was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Monday and the Reds are going with an eight-man bullpen in an attempt to alleviate their struggles. Somsen was on the roster for three days in April while OF Jay Bruce was on paternity leave but did not pitch. Somsen posted a 1.29 ERA without a decision in 14 innings, allowing two earned runs with 15 Ks. “We have to go to an eight-man bullpen with as much as I’ve asked those guys to do over the last week to 10 days,” said manager Bryan Price.

SS Zack Cozart continues to swing a hot bat since coming off the disabled list. On Monday night, Cozart hit a solo home run leading off the bottom of the first. It was his fourth homer of the season and sixth career leadoff homer. He has hit safely in 21 of 24 appearances. He also contributed a diving stop in the eighth inning helping preserve a one-run lead in the Reds’ 3-2 win over Pittsburgh.

LHP John Lamb, who left Sunday’s start in the fifth inning with a strained left thumb, was told his injury does not involve a ligament. “It’s muscular, that was good news,” he said. “It’s definitely a little better. It’s calmed down. But it’s sore.” Cincinnati manager Bryan Price said he won’t throw until Wednesday. With an off-day on Thursday, the Reds don’t need to make a decision just yet on Lamb’s status for his next start. “If I was feeling yesterday like I feel today,” Lamb said. “I probably could’ve pitched. I hope it doesn’t knock me off track for the future.”

C Tucker Barnhart’s hard work from the right side of the plate is paying off. On Monday night, Barnhart homered for the first time in 270 at-bats, which was the seventh-longest homer drought in the majors. More importantly, it was his first professional homer batting right-handed. “When a lefty comes in I‘m no longer hanging my head,” said Barnhart. “It’s another weapon for me. It’s satisfying to finally see some success (from the right side).” Barnhart hit a homer from the right side in spring training. Prior to that, he’d never done it, not even in the minors.

RHP Dan Straily earned a no-decision Monday when he allowed two earned runs and four hits in six innings. He cruised through five innings on 72 pitches, holding the Pirates to two hits. Both of his runs allowed came in the sixth. “I‘m just trying to fill up the strike zone with quality pitches,” Straily said. “That’s the consistency I‘m looking for.”

OF Kyle Waldrop was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

OF Kyle Waldrop’s stay in the big leagues was brief. After being recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday, he was optioned back to the minors to make room on the roster for RHP Layne Somsen who was recalled on Monday. Waldrop did not appear in Sunday’s game.