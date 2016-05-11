RHP Michael Lorenzen, who began the season on the disabled list with an elbow injury, is throwing on flat ground. He could throw a bullpen session as early as Wednesday. Manager Bryan Price wouldn’t say at this point whether Lorenzen would start or if he would move to the bullpen when he is fit. “We just want to get him healthy,” Price said. “Our starters have been doing pretty well.”

RHP Jon Moscot, on the disabled list due to shoulder tendinitis, threw a 24-pitch bullpen session Monday and is scheduled to throw again Wednesday. He was being groomed for the bullpen at the time of the injury.

CF Billy Hamilton is batting .333 in 10 appearances since April 30, and his line-drive rate continues to improve. “With the defense on top of him, that makes it easier to get balls through,” manager Bryan Price said. “When you hit the ball on the ground, you’ve got to hit it hard to get it through the infield. What we’ve seen over the past few weeks is he’s hitting the ball harder.” Hamilton’s line-drive rate is up to 27.1 percent from 19.6 percent last year.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani is close to restarting his rehab. He played catch Tuesday, and he could throw a bullpen session within the next few days. DeSclafani began the season on the disabled list with an oblique injury but recently had his rehab shutdown due to soreness.

C Devin Mesoraco underwent season-ending surgery Tuesday to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.