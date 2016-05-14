SS/OF Jose Peraza was recalled by the Reds from Triple-A Louisville on Friday.

CF Billy Hamilton on the bereavement list Friday. The team will be without Hamilton for at least three days (at maximum, seven) to be with his family after a death in the family.

RHP Ross Ohlendorf was suspended three games Friday after being ejected from Wednesday night’s game against Pittsburgh. He was also fined. Ohlendorf will appeal. He was supended for hitting Pittsburgh’s David Freese after both teams had been warned.