OF/SS Jose Peraza logged his first hit for the Reds in his initial at-bat. Peraza, who was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Friday after Billy Hamilton was placed on the bereavement list, started in center field and singled in the first inning.

RHP Layne Somsen made his major league debut on Saturday against the Phillies, pitching a perfect ninth inning. He needed just seven pitches to get through three batters after being called up earlier in the week.

RHP Tim Adleman picked up his first major league loss in his third start on Saturday night. Adleman’s ERA rose to 3.38 after allowing three runs and eight hits in five innings against the Phillies.

RHP Dan Straily will make the 51st start of his career on Sunday but his first against the Phillies. In five starts this season, he has a 3.54 ERA and has held opponents to a .216 batting average.