INF Jose Peraza was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday after going 3-for-12 in his brief stint in the major leagues. “He stayed through the middle and made hard contact,” said manager Bryan Price. “He brought athleticism, speed and energy. He was a glimpse of the future. When he gets here, it has to be under the circumstances where he’s playing regularly, whether that’s the opportunity to float or play regularly at one position.”

RHP Keyvius Sampson had his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday and surrendered a go-ahead homer to Indians SS Francisco Lindor on his first pitch in the top of the 12th inning. Sampson had posted a 1.37 ERA in seven appearances including three starts since being optioned on April 17. “I went down there with the game plan and the mindset to do everything I could to get back here,” said Sampson before Wednesday’s game. He’d been working on his fastball command in the minors and throwing his slider for strikes, resulting in 20 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings at Triple-A. “He had better stuff and better command,” said manager Bryan Price. “But it was the same ending, unfortunately.”

RHP Layne Somsen was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday after posting a 19.29 ERA in two appearances. Somsen was optioned the day after allowing five earned runs and walking three in 1 1/3 innings at Cleveland.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani threw a bullpen on Tuesday without issue. His throwing program had stalled due to tenderness in his oblique. DeSclafani threw sets of 20 pitches on Tuesday. “When I was throwing my bullpen, I wasn’t even concerned about it bothering me,” DeSclafani said. “That’s got to be a good sign, right?” The next step is to throw live batting practice.

LHP Brandon Finnegan’s pitch count got elevated during a rough sixth inning, but prior to that pitched well on Wednesday night. He gave up four runs -- three earned -- and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings over 96 pitches.

RHP Jumbo Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. After being optioned to Triple-A on April 19, Diaz didn’t allow run and fanned 15 in 10 innings. He worked primarily on his changeup while in the minors. But, on Wednesday his control was an issue with back to back walks which led to a run in the seventh. Diaz gave up a run but no hits in 1 1/3 innings.

RHP Homer Bailey was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Wednesday in a procedural move. Bailey now is progressing well after having his throwing program shut down due to soreness. “He’s gone from throwing every other day to going two on, one off,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s progressing forward to the point where he’ll be throwing almost every day.” Bailey is attempting to come back from Tommy John surgery.

RF Jay Bruce homered twice on Wednesday night against the Indians with solo shots off Indians RHP Mike Clevinger in the fourth and Jeff Manship in the eighth. It was the second multi-home run game of the season for Bruce, 19th of his career.