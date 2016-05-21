RHP Jon Moscot made his second rehab start Friday night for Triple-A Louisville and while the results weren’t very good -- nine earned runs and four homers in four innings -- Moscot’s arm and shoulder felt good. “Left shoulder felt good. I‘m very happy about that,” he said. “They hit every mistake that I made. That’s baseball. It’s tough to deal with, but left arm feels good. Just take the positives.”

RHP Drew Hayes cleared waivers Friday and was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville. He was waived in order to make room on the 40-man roster for OF Steve Selsky. Hayes has an 8.38 ERA in six appearances for the Reds.

RHP Tim Adleman was placed on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left oblique that caused him to leave his start on Thursday in the fourth inning. He had an MRI on Friday and was diagnosed with a low-grade strain. He was placed on the 15-day disabled list and will do nothing but receive treatment for the next several days. “Any time you hear ‘oblique’ you kind of cringe because they have a history of being nagging,” said Adleman, who’s 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA in four starts with 16 strikeouts and a 1.40 WHIP in 19 1/3 innings. “It’s very difficult,” Adleman said. “It’s frustrating to have an in-game situation where you put the bullpen in a spot. It’s something that’s completely out of your control.”

OF Steve Selsky had his contract selected from Triple-A Louisville on Friday. When he plays, Selsky will be the sixth Red to make his major league debut this season. Selsky hit .275 with 10 doubles, a homer and 11 RBIs at Triple-A. “Right place, right time,” he said. “I’ve played with guys that I think are everyday big-leaguers who are on the wrong team or it’s not the right situation. I‘m fortunate enough to have things work out.”

RHP Dan Straily pitched five scoreless innings on Friday against Seattle before running out of steam in the sixth. He allowed one earned run and four hits over 110 pitches. “I didn’t have my best stuff,” Straily said. “I worked with what I had to get as deep into the ballgame as I could. I’ve got to work on cutting down my pitch count early in the game so I can go deeper into the game.”

RHP Anthony DeSclafani threw a bullpen on Friday afternoon at Great American Ball Park, tossing three innings and 45 pitches. “Everything was as good as it could be for not being on the mound a lot,” DeSclafani said. “I‘m a little more built up. When I come back ... hopefully I can give them seven or eight innings. That would be great. I just want to contribute in some way.” Manager Bryan Price was encouraged by DeSclafani’s performance on Friday and said the process is underway to schedule a minor-league rehabilitation stint. “We’re currently mapping that out,” Price said. “It’ll be his first outing of probably three or so to get him stretched out.”