RHP Keyvius Sampson was optioned to Triple-A Louisville following Saturday’s game. He made two appearances since being promoted from Triple-A on Wednesday allowing two earned runs and four hits in four innings of work.

LHP John Lamb labored through a 25-pitch first inning on Saturday against the Mariners. A 473-foot three-run home run by Franklin Gutierrez in the fourth inning was the big blow as he allowed four runs (three earned) in six innings. All four runs scored via homers. “It was frustrating giving up that ball you want to get back,” Lamb said of the homers. “I wanted to keep us in the game. I didn’t cut it.”

C Tucker Barnhart had three hits in Friday night’s game, his first three-hit game of the season. All three hits came against a defensive shift by the Mariners including one bunt single. “That’s what he does: bunt and slash,” said Reds manager Bryan Price. “He’s hit a lot of balls hard to left-center. Yesterday, he beat the shift. It’s a tough spot to hit in, the eighth spot with the pitcher on deck.” Barnhart went 0-for-3 on Saturday.

RHP Steve Delabar was designated for assignment following Saturday’s game. He issued five walks, two with the bases loaded on Tuesday against Cleveland. On Saturday, Delebar rebounded with one scoreless inning against the Mariners with a walk and a strikeout.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani will make a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday after throwing a 45-pitch bullpen session on Thursday without issue. DeSclafani was projected to be a member of the Reds’ starting rotation out of spring training before he was shelved with an oblique injury.

RHP Jumbo Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Louisville following Saturday’s game. He pitched a scoreless eighth inning on Saturday with two walks and a wild pitch. Diaz was recalled on Wednesday.

RF Jay Bruce was scratched from Saturday’s lineup due to a sore left knee. Tyler Holt replaced Bruce in right field. Bruce snapped a five-game hitting streak by going 0-for-4 in his past two games.