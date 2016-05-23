RHP Josh Smith had his contract purchased from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. It is Smith's second stint with the Reds but first this season. He went 0-4 last year with a 6.89 ERA in nine appearances which includes seven starts.

RHP Dayan Diaz had his contract purchased from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday and sparkled in his major league, allowing a hit in one scoreless inning. Diaz, at 5-foot-7, is an intriguing prospect. In 12 appearances at Triple-A, Diaz went 2-0 with a 1.88 ERA. "For a pitcher who is not terribly tall in stature, he still creates a downward plane," said manager Bryan Price. It took Diaz 11 years to reach the big leagues despite some decent numbers. He was among the final cuts this spring.

RHP A.J. Morris had his contract purchased from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday. He was a non-roster invite to spring training and being signed to a minor-league contract in December. Morris posted a 2.70 ERA in nine appearances at Louisville and made six starts. He has 21 strikeouts in 30 innings. When he pitches will make his major league debut.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Sunday, in a procedural move to open a spot on the 40-man roster. DeSclafani remains on track to make his next rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday and is targeted for a mid-June return.

OF Yorman Rodriguez was transferred to the 60-day disabled list on Sunday. He began the season on the 15-day DL with a left hamstring injury.

1B Joey Votto was 3-for-18 during the five game homestand. Twice on Saturday he grounded out weakly with the bases loaded. On Sunday, Votto was 1-for-4 with three more groundouts. "I can't pinpoint it," said manager Bryan Price. "So much of it is the game itself. I think if you look at anyone's baseball card, it doesn't compartmentalize those six week stretches where you hit .210, or .360 for two months. I think it is more noticeable because of the team struggles and the expectations that we put on him."

RHP Alfredo Simon was signed by the Reds due to several injuries in the rotation coming out of spring training. He hasn't done much to earn his keep. Simon's ERA increased to 10.16 after he gave up five earned runs and nine hits in five innings. "We need (more) innings out of Simon as a veteran pitcher and that will happen when he keeps his pitches down," said manager Bryan Price. "At some point in time, I have to see him improve and give us those types of innings. He's going to have to get better."