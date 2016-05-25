OF Steve Selsky was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to make room for RHP Daniel Wright, who was called up to start at Dodger Stadium. Selsky, whose contract selected from Louisville on Friday, struck out in his lone major league at-bat.

RHP Daniel Wright made his major league debut Tuesday against the Dodgers. Wright, who was named the International League Pitcher of the Week the day prior, went 5 1/3 innings, giving up four runs -- three earned -- on seven hits, striking out four and walking one. Wright was selected to the major league roster Monday night.

RHP A.J. Morris made his major league debut Tuesday, pitching two-thirds of an inning of relief, giving up three runs on one hit and three walks. Morris became the 23rd pitcher used by the Reds this season. The single-season franchise record is 30.

RHP Steve Delabar was sent to Triple-A Louisville outright on Tuesday. He had been designated for assignment on Sunday night. In seven games out of the bullpen this season, Delabar struggled, posting a 6.75 ERA in eight innings.

LF Adam Duvall hit his ninth home run Tuesday, which ties him with 3B Eugenio Suarez for the team lead. Duvall has seven home runs and 14 RBIs in the month of May. His home run at Dodger Stadium was estimated at 394 feet.