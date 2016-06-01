RHP Jon Moscot, reinstated from the 15-day disabled list to start Tuesday against the Rockies, gave up eight hits and seven runs in two innings. Moscot became the first Reds pitcher to allow four homers in a game since Homer Bailey on April 14, 2014, against Pittsburgh. Moscot had been out with inflammation in his left (non-throwing) shoulder since May 7. It was the second time Moscot was on the DL this season. He sustained a left intercostal strain in spring training and was sidelined until April 17. He went 0-2 with a 4.02 ERA in three starts for the Reds before he hurt his shoulder. He posted a 6.60 ERA in three rehab outings for Triple-A Louisville.

RHP Caleb Cotham (right shoulder inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to Sunday. Cotham had a 1.54 ERA through his first 11 appearances, which came in 21 Reds games. Over his past 12 games, Cotham's ERA was 12.79. Because the Reds have had to use their bullpen so often, Cotham, who was acquired from the Yankees in the December deal that sent closer Aroldis Chapman to New York, was used seven times with no days of rest. Manager Bryan Price said, "He's in his first substantial amount of time in the big leagues, and I would say we really want to put a focus on preparing guys for type of workload maybe actually a little sooner for when they actually get here. He's coming from a different organization. I think they're a little more cautious, didn't pitch a lot of back-to-backs over his course of time in the Yankees system, and here, we don't have that luxury of being that conservative."

C Kyle Skipworth began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, going 1-for-3. He has been on the disabled list all season after undergoing left ankle surgery in December 2015.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (strained left oblique) allowed one hit and one run in four innings Monday in a rehab start for Triple-A Louisville. He threw 62 pitches, 45 strikes, recording no walks and seven strikeouts. Manager Bryan Price said "the only blemish" was a changeup to a left-handed batter that was hit for a home run. "He was very, very sharp," Price said, "Nineteen of 21 sliders for strikes, curveball-changeup for strikes, maintained velocity. We'll get him to bump up over 80 (pitches) this next time out. And if everything goes OK, we can look into possible activation after that." If DeSclafani adheres to that schedule, he could return to the Reds' rotation June 10.

2B Brandon Phillips was scratched from the lineup due to a sore left ankle. He jammed the ankle Sunday at Milwaukee when his foot went beneath the padding at the barrier while catching a foul ball. Phillips played Monday but was lifted for a pinch hitter in the seventh inning.

1B Joey Votto hit his ninth homer, his second in as many days and No. 201 in his career. On the Reds' current road trip, Votto, who went 1-for-4, is 8-for-30 (.267) with three doubles, three homers and six RBIs.