RHP Michael Lorenzen (sprained right elbow) will work out of the bullpen when he rejoins the Reds. He threw 31 pitches in two innings Tuesday in an extended spring training game in Goodyear, Ariz., and is again scheduled to pitch in an extended spring game Saturday. Lorenzen will stay in extended spring training until that program concludes June 8 and then begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville. Lorenzen, who is on the 60-day disabled list, made 21 starts for the Reds last season and was expected to be part of their Opening Day rotation before injuring his elbow March.

CF Billy Hamilton went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two stolen bases, giving him 12 steals for the season and tying him for fourth in the majors. This was the third two-double game of Hamilton’s career and the first since July 22, 2015, against the Chicago Cubs.

LHP John Lamb, in his Coors Field debut and first start against the Rockies, pitched a career-high seven innings and allowed six hits and one run with one walk and two strikes while throwing 65 of 92 pitches for strikes. He improved his record to 1-3 with his second career win. The other was Sept. 10, 2015, against St. Louis.

2B Brandon Phillips did not play for the second consecutive day due to a sore left ankle. He hurt the ankle in the first inning Sunday at Milwaukee but stayed in the game. Phillips was in the lineup Monday and tried to play through the pain but left after the sixth. He was scratched from the lineup Tuesday and didn’t play. Manager Bryan Price said Wednesday, “(He‘s) not better enough. If I run him out there for nine more innings, it’s not going to be better tomorrow. (He‘ll) get some treatment again today and hopefully (be) quite a bit better tomorrow. I think if it was up to him, he would play. I think it’s going to be a lingering issue if we don’t give him some time to rest up.”