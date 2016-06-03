SS Zack Cozart went 2-for-4 with a double and his eighth home run. In the four-game series, Cozart went 8-for-18 with two homers and four RBIs and scored five runs.

3B Eugenio Suarez went 3-for-5 with a double, two homers, four RBIs and three runs scored. This was the first two-homer game of his career. Suarez had a career-high 10 total bases and tied his career highs in both hits and RBIs.

2B Brandon Phillips returned to the lineup and went 1-for-5, extending his hitting streak to a season-high six games, after missing the past two games with a sore left ankle. He injured the ankle Sunday at Milwaukee when he went after a foul ball and his foot hit the barrier at the stands. Phillips stayed in the game, but on Monday at Colorado, he left the game after the sixth inning. He was scratched from the lineup Tuesday.

RHP Homer Bailey (Tommy John surgery rehab) is scheduled to throw off a mound this weekend. Manager Bryan Price said Bailey will throw off a mound at least eight times, which includes live batting practice and simulated games, before again attempting a rehab assignment. Bailey, who underwent Tommy John surgery May 8, 2015, suffered a setback that ended his previous rehab assignment in late April.