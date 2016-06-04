FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 5, 2016 / 12:46 AM / a year ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

RHP Michael Lorenzen (right elbow) had a 30-pitch bullpen session at the club's spring training complex in Goodyear, Ariz., on Thursday and is expected to throw 30-35 pitches over two innings in an extended spring training game on Saturday. The Reds are working Lorenzen back with the plans of using him in the bullpen when he returns.

C Ramon Cabrera started for the second time in three games. Regular catcher Tucker Barnhart was given the night off after catching Thursday in Colorado and then the Reds not returning home until 4:45 a.m.

LF Adam Duvall's 15th home run of the season was a solo homer in the eighth inning that accounted for the final run of the game. He also homered in Thursday's win at Colorado. It is the third time this season he has hit home runs in consecutive games. His eight home runs at Great American Ball Park are tied with Eugenio Suarez for the team lead.

1B Joey Votto has shown signs of regaining his typical form over the last seven games. Votto is hitting .303 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over his last eight games

