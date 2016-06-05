RHP Dayan Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. Diaz posted a 15.75 ERA in five appearances for Cincinnati. He allowed five earned runs in two-thirds of an inning in his last outing at Colorado.

RHP Dan Straily held the Nationals hitless for 5 2/3 innings following Anthony Rendon's two-run homer in the second which accounted for the only two runs Straily allowed. He retired 11 straight in one stretch. But, Danny Espinosa's solo homer in the eighth off Ross Ohlendorf tied the score 3-3 earning Straily a no-decision.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani made what could be his final rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Saturday night.

C Ramon Cabrera was hit on the hand by a foul ball during the Milwaukee series and then hit in the same spot again Friday. "He's a gamer, he wants to play," said manager Bryan Price. Cabrera is not pain-free but is available to play, said Price.

LF Adam Duvall had more than one hour during a rain delay Saturday afternoon to consider the situation: eighth inning, tie score, two on, two out. He took some swings, but not too many. "I didn't want to try to overthink the at-bat," Duvall said. "I wanted to go up there and react." Duvall's three-run homer off Shawn Kelley lifted the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-3 victory over the Washington Nationals. The game was delayed 20 minutes by rain in the fifth inning and again for 1:04 in the eighth. Duvall homered on a 1-1 pitch from Kelley moments after the game was resumed in the eighth to snap a 3-3 tie. It was Duvall's 16th home run this season and third in as many games. He's been trying to be more aggressive at the plate. When pitchers make mistakes, he's not missing them.

OF Kyle Waldrop was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday. "We're a little banged up on our bench," said manager Bryan Price. "An extra bench player at this point in time is imperative." Waldrop gives the Reds a left-handed bat off the bench.

RHP Homer Bailey threw a bullpen on Saturday. "He looked terrific," said manager Bryan Price. "His arm's in good shape. We'll increase his total pitch number before he throws live batting practice." Bailey hasn't pitched since undergoing right elbow surgery last May.