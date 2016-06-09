RHP Jon Moscot was considered for a bullpen role but instead was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. “He was getting hit hard, and that doesn’t work any better in the bullpen than it does as a starter,” said manager Bryan Price. Moscot needed a good performance on Sunday to retain his spot in a rotation, but after being staked to a 5-0 lead, Moscot allowed five earned runs in 3 2/3 innings.

OF Steve Selsky was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday. He was on the roster for four days in May but made just one appearance as a pinch-hitter. In 46 appearances at Triple-A, Selsky batted .284 with 14 doubles, two homers and 15 RBIs.

SS Zack Cozart is fifth among National League shortstops in the latest All-Star voting.

INF/OF Jordan Pacheco had inflammation in his shoulder which was affecting his swing. Pacheco was available to play Tuesday night after not appearing in a game since May 31.

LHP John Lamb kept Cardinals off-balance throughout his outing on Tuesday night, pitching a career-high 7 1/3 innings. Lamb’s curveball dipped as low as 65 miles per hour as he effectively changed speeds throwing 77 of his 112 pitches for strikes. Lamb was charged with just one earned run. “I‘m just happy to come out here and have success and for us to get a win,” Lamb said. “Throwing my stuff for strikes, everything felt consistent in my delivery. I was able to move the ball, in or down, out. It was a good day to be out there.”

RHP Anthony DeSclafani will make his season debut for Cincinnati on Friday night against the Oakland A‘s. DeSclafani who’s considered a centerpiece of the Reds’ rebuilding efforts, began the season on the disabled list with an oblique injury. “I have no issues with the oblique. I‘m excited to get back,” DeSclafani said Tuesday. “I definitely didn’t think it was going to take this long, but I didn’t want to try it until I was 100 percent.” He went 9-13 with a 4.05 ERA in 31 starts which led all National League rookies.

LF Adam Duvall homered for the second time in his career off Cardinals RHP Mike Leake on Tuesday night, adding to a twist of baseball irony. In 2014, Duvall, then a member of the Giants, hit a homer off Leake, then with the Reds, for his first career hit. Last season, Leake was traded to San Francisco in exchange for Duvall. His homer on Tuesday, a three-run shot, was his 17th this season.

1B Joey Votto interrupted a trying season with a walk-off homer Tuesday night to beat the Cardinals. His 11th homer came on a 2-0 pitch from Cardinals lefty Kevin Siegrist. “I‘m hitting (.225) and it’s June, I‘m frustrated,” Votto said. “It’s a combination of things. We’ve been losing a lot. Today we didn’t lose. We won. Good feeling.”