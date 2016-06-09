RHP Caleb Cotham has been on the disabled list since May 31 with a right shoulder injury. He’s not been cleared to resume throwing. “He’s still working on his shoulder,” said manager Bryan Price. “He’s still got some stiffness and soreness in there.”

RHP Tim Adleman has been on the disabled list since May 20 with a left oblique injury and there is no timetable for his return. “He still feels a sensation in there,” manager Bryan Price said. “There’s an awareness that it’s there, which is common with that injury.”

SS Zack Cozart is fifth among National League shortstops in the latest All-Star voting.

SS Zack Cozart is having an All-Star-caliber season, and manager Bryan Price said being named to the National League squad would validate that. “You want the most deserving people to be there,” Price said. “If he continues on this pace he will be one of the most deserving to be on the team.” Cozart hit his ninth homer of the season on Wednesday night, fourth in nine appearances.

RHP Alfredo Simon had another rough outing on Wednesday allowing six earned runs and seven hits, including two home runs in five innings. His ERA ballooned to 9.11. He was signed in the offseason for the purpose of logging innings while the Reds’ injured starters work their way back. That’s happening slowly but surely, meaning Simon’s leash is getting shorter. “The reason we’ve given him so much rope it he was with us for three years and was terrific. He took the ball whenever we needed,” said manager Bryan Price.