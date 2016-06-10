RHP Michael Lorenzen completed extended spring training in Arizona, and he plans to return to Cincinnati for side work before beginning a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville. Lorenzen is on the disabled list with a right elbow injury. “He was throwing his fastball and changeup for strikes,” manager Bryan Price said. “I‘m sure, with the temperatures getting into the hundreds, guys are looking forward to getting out of Arizona.”

RHP Stephen Johnson was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville on Thursday, clearing a spot on the Reds’ 40-man roster. Johnson, 25, is 0-3 with a 5.72 ERA in 15 relief appearances for Louisville this season.

C Kyle Skipworth cleared waivers on Thursday, was returned from a rehabilitation assignment, was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list and was outrighted to Double-A Pensacola. Skipworth, who underwent left ankle surgery in December, hit .273 (6-for-22) with one RBI in six rehab games between Double-A and Triple-A.

CF Billy Hamilton is in the concussion protocol after a hard slide while attempting to steal third base in the fifth inning of Wednesday’s game. He is day-to-day. Tyler Holt started in center field Thursday as Hamilton sat out.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani is set to rejoin the Reds on Friday and start against the Oakland A‘s. DeSclafani has been out since sustaining a left oblique strain during his final spring training start. “Long time coming,” manager Bryan Price said. “He was such a big part of our rotation last year, and he was scheduled to be our Opening Day starter this year. It’s good. He’s put in a lot of hard work.” DeSclafani had his rehab shut down for nearly a month in May, but he says his oblique is a non-issue at this point.

LHP Brandon Finnegan was frustrated by a balk call in the sixth inning Thursday that led to the tying run. “I don’t think the home plate umpire can call it, but he did,” Finnegan said. “It’s the same thing I’ve done all year. Again, if anybody’s going to call a balk, it should be the first base umpire. First time I’ve been called for a balk in my life.” Finnegan allowed two earned runs on five hits in seven innings against St. Louis.

RHP Raisel Iglesias completed extended spring training in Arizona and will begin a rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola this week. Iglesias was throwing in Arizona along with RHP Michael Lorenzen. “They were pain-free,” manager Bryan Price said. “The ball was coming out of their hands great. They threw strikes, and they used their full range of pitches. Iglesias will report to Pensacola, and Lorenzen will come here to throw on the side before going to (Triple-A) Louisville.” Iglesias is expected to pitch out of the bullpen when he returns.

RHP Alfredo Simon’s tenure with the Reds appears to be nearing an end with the rotation beginning to get healthy. Simon allowed six earned runs in five innings and two home runs on Wednesday, raising his ERA to 9.11. “Right now, he’s in the starting rotation until you hear otherwise,” manager Bryan Price said. “He has not pitched well. He knows he could be better. That’s on him and on us to help get him back to 2012 and 2013 and 2014 (form).”