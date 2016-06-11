RHP Michael Lorenzen completed extended spring training in Arizona and returned to Cincinnati, where he threw a bullpen Friday in preparation for a Triple-A rehab stint. Lorenzen has regained the 20 pounds he lost during a bout of mononucleosis during spring training. “It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows all the time,” Lorenzen said. “I hope to not go through this again. I thank the staff (in Arizona) for helping me get back.” Lorenzen will pitch out of the bullpen when he returns.

CF Billy Hamilton was transferred to the seven-day concussion protocol Friday. He had missed two games after taking a hard tag while attempting to steal third in the fifth inning Wednesday. ‘It’s still kind of tenuous,” manager Bryan Price said. “When you bang your head like he did, there are a lot of things you have to go through. He’s still not over the concussion issues.” Tyler Holt started in center field Thursday and Friday.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani made his season debut Friday against Oakland after beginning the season on the disabled list with a left oblique strain. He showed the typical rust after not pitching since September but was efficient with 65 strikes over 102 pitches. DeSclafani allowed only a run and scattered eight hits in six innings. “Most importantly, he felt great, his arm looked great,” manager Bryan Price said.

2B Brandon Phillips extended his hitting streak to a team season-high 13 games Friday with a seventh-inning single. The hit sparked a Reds’ rally as they turned a 1-0 deficit against Oakland right-hander Sonny Gray into a 2-1 lead which they did not relinquish. Phillips’ career-best is a 22-game hitting streak in 2007.