RHP Daniel Wright will start Monday’s series opener in Atlanta. Wright (0-2, 7.20) made his major league debut with a start against the Dodgers at Los Angeles on May 24, and he’s made two relief appearances since then. “Initially, we brought him in to start,” manager Bryan Price said. “Then the rotation solidified with John Lamb pitching well and we wanted to run with (Alfredo) Simon a little bit. He’ll get an opportunity to start on Monday, and we’ll see where we go from there.”

INF Jordan Pacheco’s right shoulder isn’t sore enough for him to be placed on the disabled list, but he is limited in what he can do, Reds manager Bryan Price said before Saturday’s game. “He has certain limitations,” Price said. “There are certain circumstances under which we can use him.” Pacheco hasn’t played since May 31 and was hitless in a season-high 12 consecutive at bats.

LF/1B Adam Duvall went 0-for-4 on Saturday to see his hitting streak stopped at career-high eight games.

2B Brandon Phillips went 0-for-4 on Saturday to see his hitting streak snapped at 13 games, which had been the National League’s longest active streak.

RHP Alfredo Simon will work out of the Reds bullpen for a while, manager Bryan Price said after Friday’s win over Oakland and repeated on Saturday. Simon, who was with the Reds from 2012 through his All-Star season in 2014 and pitched for Detroit in 2015 before signing with the Reds late in spring training as a free agent, is 2-6 with a 9.11 ERA in 12 games, including 11 starts.