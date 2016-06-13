CF Steve Selsky made his first career start on Sunday, playing center field and batting seventh. With Billy Hamilton on the 7-day concussion disabled list, Tyler Holt is getting the bulk of the playing time in CF, but manager Bryan Price wanted to get Selsky a start. "I think it's good timing," Price said. "He's given us a couple good pinch-hit at-bats. It's tough when you're a young guy without regular at-bats. It's a way to get Steve some at-bats and see what he can do in center." Selsky went 1-for-3 and scored on Sunday.

RHP Raisel Iglesias' Triple-A rehab start on Saturday was encouraging. "Good velocity, 22 out of 30 pitches were strikes," said manager Bryan Price. "Right now it's just getting the durability back." Iglesias will pitch out of the bullpen when he returns.

CF Tyler Holt, despite not starting Sunday, will get the bulk of the playing time in center field with Billy Hamilton on the 7-day concussion disabled list. Manager Bryan Price likes Holt's versatility, his glove in center, and ability to rev up his teammates. "He keeps the guys energized," Price says. "He's always jabbing to players. He doesn't discriminate. It could be a salty veteran or a rookie. Doesn't matter. He's poking the angry pig whenever he gets the chance." Holt is batting .385 in his last 11 appearances.