INF Jose Peraza started at shortstop on Wednesday. He is the 29th player to appear at shortstop and play alongside 2B Brandon Phillips. It was the first chance for Peraza to start for his former team, where he was once considered Atlanta's best minor league prospect. Peraza was traded to the Dodgers last summer in the deal that brought Cuban rookie Hector Olivera to the Braves.

OF Billy Hamilton is expected to be reinstated from the seven-day concussion disabled list on Thursday.