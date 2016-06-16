INF Jose Peraza started at shortstop on Wednesday. He is the 29th player to appear at shortstop and play alongside 2B Brandon Phillips. It was the first chance for Peraza to start for his former team, where he was once considered Atlanta's best minor league prospect. Peraza was traded to the Dodgers last summer in the deal that brought Cuban rookie Hector Olivera to the Braves.

RHP J.C. Ramirez entered the game Wednesday with a 7.20 ERA but struck out a career-high six batters in two innings. Ramirez allowed the tying run to reach second based, but struck out Ender Inciarte to end the threat.

RHP A.J. Morris left the game in the fifth injury with a right shoulder injury. Morris worked 1 1/3 inning and was charged with one run on one hit, one walk and one strikeout. Manager Bryan Price said. Morris would fly back to Cincinnati on Thursday to be examined.

OF Billy Hamilton is expected to be reinstated from the seven-day concussion disabled list on Thursday.

RHP Dan Straily will make his 12th start of the season and his first career appearance against Atlanta. Straily has allowed a combined three runs over 14 innings in his last two starts. Opponents are batting only .199 against Straily, fifth-best in the National League.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani lasted only 2 2/3 innings and allowed four runs, only one earned, on six hits and three walks. He did not figure in the decision. It was a step back for DeSclafani, who allowed only one run over six innings in his season debut against Oakland.

OF Jay Bruce had two hits, including a double, and added two RBI, giving him a team-leading 51. Bruce has 34 extra-base hits and is the second right fielder in the league to surpass 50 RBI.

3B Ivan De Jesus Jr. matched his career high with three RBI, his first since Sept. 15, 2015, at San Francisco. De Jesus picked up two RBI on a single and one on an infield grounder.