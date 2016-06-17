RHP Dayan Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Louisville, where he was 3-0 with a 3.66 ERA in 15 games.

RHP Dayan Diaz was recalled from Triple-A Louisville to give some relief to the overtaxed bullpen. Diaz was 3-0 with a 3.66 ERA in 15 games, including one start, for the Bats. The rookie pitched in five games for the Reds when he was recalled earlier this season, going 0-0 with a 15.75 ERA in four innings. He pitched effectively on Thursday, allowing one unearned run in 2 2/3 innings.

RHP A.J. Morris was placed on the disabled list and returned to Cincinnati to have his right shoulder examined by team doctors. Morris left the game with soreness after pitching one inning of relief on Wednesday. Morris was 0-0 with a 6.30 ERA in seven appearances covering 10 innings. He had been one of the feel-good stories of the season for the Reds after he made the club as a 29-year-old rookie.

OF Billy Hamilton is expected to be activated from the seven-day concussion disabled list for Friday’s series opener against the Mets. Hamilton was eligible to be activated Thursday, but the Reds held off another day. Hamilton is batting .269 with 16 stolen bases. He was batting .329 in the 20 games before his hard slide into third base against the Cardinals on June 8.

LHP John Lamb (1-4, 5.14 ERA) will make his ninth start of the season and the first of his career against Houston on Friday. He was roughed up by Oakland in his last start, allowing four runs, seven hits and two walks in four innings. In three starts in June, Lamb is 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA, twice pitching at least seven innings.

RHP Dan Straily gave up six runs, seven hits and three walks in 4 1/3 innings on Thursday against the Braves. It was his shortest start since going 4 2/3 against the Cubs on April 23. Straily also struck out and the team’s pitchers are hitless in 43 at-bats dating to May 22.

LHP Cody Reed will be recalled and start Saturday’s game in Houston. Reed was part of the trade that sent Johnny Cueto to Kansas City last summer and is ranked as the organization’s No. 2 prospect by Baseball America. Reed is 5-3 with a 2.14 ERA in 10 minor league games this season.

OF Adam Duvall hit his 19th home run of the season on Thursday, moving him within one of National League leader Nolan Arenado. Duvall drove in five runs in the series with Atlanta despite getting only 12 at-bats. He has six homers this month.

1B Joey Votto was 3-for-4 with a walk on Thursday and finished the series 7-for-14 with seven walks. Votto is batting .365 (19-for-52) with 16 walks and a .522 on-base percentage in 15 games this month.