OF Steve Selsky was optioned to Triple-A Louisville to make room for CF Billy Hamilton. Selsky was batting .300/.300/.400 in eight games, recording one double and five strikeouts in 10 plate appearances. In 45 games with Louisville, Selsky is batting .284/.374/.413 with two homers and 23 RBIs.

CF Billy Hamilton was reinstated from the 7-day concussion list and finished 2-for-4 with a run scored while batting seventh in his first action since June 8. Hamilton suffered a concussion against the Cardinals on a hard slide into third base.

LF Adam Duvall recorded his first career triple in the second inning. Entering Friday he was one of two active players with at least 25 career homers and no triples, the other being Marlins IF Justin Bour (34 homers, zero triples). Duvall has 36 extra-base hits this season. He entered the series leading the National League with a .597 slugging percentage.

1B Joey Votto walked in the third inning and extended his on-base streak to 18 games, his second-longest of the season (20 games, April 22-May 14). During his current streak Votto is batting .354 (23-for-65) with 17 walks and a .494 on-base percentage.