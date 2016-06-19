SS Zack Cozart hit his 10th home run of the season in the sixth inning Saturday, marking his first double-digit home run season since doing it in 2013 when he hit 12. Cozart is the fifth Reds player to reach the double-digit home run plateau this season.

LHP Cody Reed struck out nine batters in his major league debut Saturday. Reed finished one strikeout shy of tying the franchise record for strikeouts in a player's first career game. Johnny Cueto holds that record with 10 on April 3, 2008. Reed went seven innings, becoming the first Reds pitcher to do that in his debut since LHP Travis Wood did it July 1, 2010 at Chicago.

1B Joey Votto singled in the ninth inning to extend his on-base streak to 19 games, the second-longest streak of the season for him. During this streak, Votto is batting .343.

RF Jay Bruce, a Beaumont, Texas, native, extended his hitting streak against the Astros to 12 games, hitting .396 in that span.