RHP Dan Straily (4-3, 3.66 ERA) makes his 16th appearance and 13th start of the season Wednesday. It will be his 10th career appearance and ninth career start versus the Rangers and his sixth career start in Arlington. Opponents are hitting .211, ninth-best mark in the National League. Straily has the only scoreless outing by a Reds starting pitcher this season (May 15 at Philadelphia, five innings). His seven quality starts rank second on the staff.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (1-0) picked up his first win of the season Tuesday in his third start. He went seven innings and gave up just two runs while striking out six. DeSclafani, one of the best rookie pitchers in the National League last season, began the season on the disabled list and wasn't activated until June 10. "I'm just trying to get myself back into rhythm personally," he said. "I just want to get back to doing well."

RHP Raisel Iglesias was activated from the disabled list Tuesday. Iglesias went on the DL on May 1 with a right shoulder impingement. The opening day starter made five starts (1-1, 3.49 ERA) before being hurt. He's been moved into the bullpen and came on to pitch two scoreless innings to close out Tuesday's 8-2 victory.

1B Joey Votto was out of the lineup Tuesday with an illness, missing a start for the first time since May 11. He did pinch hit in that game. Votto, who has been out of the lineup only twice this season, is expected to play Wednesday.

RHP Blake Wood went on the paternity list Tuesday and can be away for three days. He has a 3.57 ERA over 33 appearances this season.