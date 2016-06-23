RHP Michael Lorenzen was activated from the 60-day disabled list on Wednesday.

RHP Michael Lorenzen (right elbow sprain) was activated from the 60-day DL on Wednesday. He's been out since spring training. Lorenzen, who will take a place in Cincinnati's bullpen, has not pitched since he suffered a sprained right elbow during Spring Training. He also contracted mononucleosis in April, which set him back further.

INF Jordan Pacheco cleared waivers and was returned from a rehab assignment. The Reds reinstated Pacheco from the 15-day DL and outrighted him to Triple-A Louisville. Pacheco refused the assignment and has elected free agency.

LHP John Lamb (1-4, 4.75) is scheduled to start Thursday's series opener against San Diego. It's both his 10th appearance and start of the season, and first career appearance vs. the Padres. Early this month, Lamb became the first Reds starter this season to throw in consecutive apps at least 7.0 innings.

RHP Dan Straily dropped to 3-3, 4.65 ERA in 10 career games (nine starts) against Texas. Opponents are hitting just .207 (62-for-300) against him this season. He matched his career high for earned runs (10) allowed in a two-game stretch (also May 10-13). He is 0-2, 8.71 ERA in his last two starts to raise season ERA from 3.15 to 3.83.

3B Eugenio Suarez set a career high with his 14th homer of the season, a three-run shot to left in the eighth. It was his fourth homer of June, but his first since June 3 to snap a season-long 16-game homerless streak.

1B Joey Votto missed his second consecutive game with a stomach illness.

RHP Alfredo Simon was placed on the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday (retroactive to June 16) with a strained right trapezius near the shoulder. He is 2-7 with a 9.45 ERA in 13 games (11 starts) for the Reds this year.

RF Jay Bruce hit a pair of doubles Wednesday and has hit safely in all eight appearances of this road trip hitting .371 (13-for-35) with two homers and 11 RBIs. His eight-game hit streak is his longest streak of the season.