LHP John Lamb allowed four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings Thursday night, again a victim of a lofty pitch-count. He needed 102 pitches to get through his outing, throwing 55 for strikes. "I just need to get outs," said Lamb. "I can't sum it up any other way. I need to make good pitches and get outs. It's a matter of just continuing to bear down. Every pitch is an important pitch."

1B Adam Duvall hit his 21st homer in the third inning Thursday night, tying the Rockies' Nolan Arenado for the National League lead. With two hits, Duvall recorded his 16th multi-hit game of the season. He has hit safely in 16 of 21 June contests.

1B Joey Votto wasn't in the lineup Thursday night after missing the previous two games due to illness. "We need(ed) to see where he is from a strength perspective," said manager Bryan Price. Votto had reached base in 20 straight games beginning May 30 before he struck out as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning.

RHP Homer Bailey is expected to make a rehab start Monday for Triple-A Louisville. Bailey hasn't pitched since undergoing Tommy John surgery last May. He endured prior setbacks in his rehab, so the Reds remain cautious. "It's certainly one of those testing opportunities to see where he is," said manager Bryan Price. "We all have our fingers crossed." Price indicated that Bailey might need up to five rehab starts to get stretched out to 90-100 pitches.