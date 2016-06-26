FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
June 26, 2016 / 8:16 PM / a year ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LHP Michael Lorenzen made his season debut Friday night after beginning the season on the disabled list. He allowed a two-run home run in one inning of work, but also reached 100 mph on the radar gun and struck out two. "I saw him show that type of velocity a bit in the Arizona Fall League," manager Bryan Price said. "This is what we saw on the reports during his rehab."

LHP Cody Reed's performance in his second career start on Friday night wasn't indicative of his talent, said manager Bryan Price. Reed, pitching in front of the home crowd for the first time, allowed five earned runs in five innings. He struck out six, walked two and allowed a run to score on a balk.

LHP Brandon Finnegan allowed three earned runs and five hits over 6 2/3 innings in Saturday's 3-0 loss to San Diego. Two of the runs came courtesy of a solo home run and RBI single by Padres starter Drew Pomeranz. "I wasn't sharp with my stuff," he said. "But, when I threw strikes, I got outs. When I figured out I could beat them without my best stuff,

RHP Raisel Iglesias has made two appearances in relief since coming off the disabled list on June 21. So far, his transition to the bullpen has gone smooth. "From a velocity standpoint, there's more in there out of the bullpen," manager Bryan Price. He allowed a homer and struck out two in an inning of work Friday night.

