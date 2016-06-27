INF/OF Jose Peraza is struggling to find playing time, something that a trip to the minors might cure. Peraza was considered by some to be the Reds’ second baseman of the future, but with Brandon Phillips invoking his no-trade rightsm there’s no room at the inn for the talented youngster. Peraza started in center field on Sunday. “If he’s playing one or twice a week, that’s not enough,” said manager Bryan Price. “I can rotate him around. I don’t want a platoon scenario.” Peraza made the most of his start Sunday, going 2-for-4 with a stolen base and run scored.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani pitched eight shutout innings on Sunday afternoon in a 3-0 win over the Padres. He allowed only five hits. It was his fourth start since coming off the disabled list with an oblique injury suffered late in Spring Training. “I‘m glad I was able to go eight innings, but I’ll take the zeroes on top of that,” DeSclafani said. “It was a hot day. Drank a lot of water. Just tried to get back in the dugout as quick as I could.”

1B Joey Votto continues to make adjustments to get on track after a slow start and it appears to be working. The former National League NVP is hitting .315 in June after hitting just .229 in April and .200 in May. “He’s a battler,” said manager Bryan Price. “Right now, he’s battling to find that comfort zone.”