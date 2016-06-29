LHP John Lamb pitched six innings for the fifth time this season, but again fell victim to a high pitch count (102). Lamb scattered six hits against the first-place Cubs including a solo homer by Ben Zobrist, allowing two earned runs with one walk and seven strikeouts.

2B Brandon Phillips celebrated his 35th birthday Tuesday. "He doesn't look like it," Reds center fielder Billy Hamilton said, "and he doesn't play like it. He plays like he's 21 -- like a younger guy." Phillips has been slumping of late, going 3-for-17 on the homestand. He got a day off Monday. Phillips went 1-for-5 on Tuesday.

1B Joey Votto had the second-best offensive night in Monday night's game behind the Cubs' Kris Bryant. Votto went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBIs and a walk. He's heating up after batting .200 in May and .229 in April. It's frustrating to a player when he doesn't perform to his level of expectation," manager Bryan Price said. "I think we're going to start seeing the best of Joey the deeper we get into the season." Votto went 0-for-6 in Tuesday's 15-inning loss to the Cubs, but he very nearly won the game in the 13th inning when he lined into a 6-3 double play when second baseman Ben Zobrist made a leaping grab to prevent the winning run from scoring.

RHP Homer Bailey made his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Louisville on Monday. He pitched an inning and allowed two homers over 25 pitches, but there were no physical issues. "He just didn't feel like he had the big arm," manager Bryan Price said. "That's something you build into." Bailey will pitch again Saturday.