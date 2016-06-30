RHP Keyvius Sampson was recalled from Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. He was scheduled to start at Triple-A on Wednesday, so he gives the Reds some length coming off a 15-inning loss on Tuesday. Sampson owns a 7.71 ERA with the Reds but posted a 2.06 ERA in nine appearances at Triple-A. "We've had great reports on Keyvius," said manager Bryan Price. "He's one of the guys our staff recommends." Sampson allowed one earned run in 2 2/3 innings on Wednesday.

CF Billy Hamilton left Wednesday's game in the first inning after being struck in the face by a line drive. It was yet another crazy play during what's been a wild three-game series between the Reds and Cubs. With two runners aboard in the first inning, Anthony Rizzo hit a liner to left-center field. Left fielder Adam Duvall and Hamilton converged on the ball and nearly collided. The ball caromed off Duvall's glove and rolled on to the warning track and Rizzo raced home for a three-run, inside the park homer putting the Cubs ahead 3-0. When the ball ricocheted off Duvall's glove, it caught Hamilton squarely in the face. "It didn't get him in the eye or the nose. It was more on the cheek," said manager Bryan Price. "I saw him in the fourth or fifth inning and he was in pretty good spirits. He wanted to stay in the game, but in that situation, we made the best decision."

RHP J.J. Hoover was optioned to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. Hoover allowed a grand slam homer in the 15th inning on Tuesday, his franchise-record sixth career slam allowed. Hoover's ERA is 13.50 with nine homers allowed in 18 2/3 innings. "He's really had a rough season," manager Bryan Price said. "He's not broken. He still has the ability. But, he's a ways away from being the Hoover we know."

LHP Cody Reed has yet to show his full potential in the major leagues. But, there's no question he has good stuff and will eventually put it on display, says manager Bryan Price. He allowed seven earned runs and three homers in four innings. "His best pitch today was his changeup, but he made some flat-pitch mistakes over the plate and those guys put the barrel on it," said Price. "He needs to work on his sequence of pitches. It's the ability to stay away fro predictability and consistently getting his slider over the plate."

2B Brandon Phillips was back in the lineup Wednesday after being hit by a pitch and taking foul tips off his left foot twice on Tuesday night, which was his 35th birthday. "I think he's fine," manager Bryan Price said. "He didn't request any treatment." Phillips went 1-for-4 on Wednesday.