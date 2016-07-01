FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
July 2, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Caleb Cotham (right shoulder inflammation) began a rehab assignment Thursday for Double-A Chattanooga. It did not go well, as he did not retire a batter while allowing two hits and a walk and three runs as he came on in the seventh in a 7-3 win against Pensacola. He threw 18 pitches -- eight for strikes. He went on the DL on May 31.

CF Billy Hamilton was in the starting lineup Thursday after a ball hit him in the face Wednesday as the Cubs' Anthony Rizzo hit an inside-the-park homer. He was 0-for-2 with two walks. "If there is an issue with the concussion, exerting yourself is going to bring on those symptoms. We have to wait to find out after, considering he's coming off the seven-day concussion DL," Reds manager Bryan Price said before Thursday's game in Washington.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani will start Friday at Washington. He is 2-0 with a 1.52 ERA this year in four starts for the Reds, and he also pitched in the minors on a rehab stint. In five career games (two starts) against the Nationals, he is 1-0 with a 2.35 ERA.

LHP Brandon Finnegan gave up four runs in the first inning Thursday, including a three-run homer to Ryan Zimmerman. He was tagged for eight runs in 2 1/3 innings and also gave up five walks. "It was a combination of walks and homers," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "They don't work well together. He didn't have more than one pitch he could go to. Brandon has been one of our best competitors in our rotation. He just didn't have it today." Finnegan gave up five hits, including two homers. "I couldn't command my fastball; they weren't swinging at the slider," the lefty said. "I gave them their runs. I need to throw strikes."

RHP Homer Bailey (Tommy John surgery in May 2015) is slated to pitch Saturday for Triple-A Louisville against Gwinnett. He began his minor league rehab stint Monday and threw one inning against Buffalo.

