OF Juan Duran was optioned to Double-A Pensacola on Friday when his 80-game PED suspension expired. Duran, 24, hit .185/.185/.259 with no homers and one RBI in seven minor league rehab games since June 23.

RHP Dan Straily will start on Saturday in Washington. He is 8-9 with a 4.38 ERA this season, 0-0 with a 3.34 in his only appearance against the Nationals -- last month in Cincinnati.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani did not figure in the decision as he gave up six hits and two runs in 6 2/3 innings Friday at Washington. The Nationals won 3-2 in 14 innings. It was his fourth quality start in five outings this year.

RF Jay Bruce told MLB.com that he is open to waiving his no-trade clause with the trade deadline looming at the end of this month. He went 0-for-6 Friday, and his slash line fell to .273/.318/.557.