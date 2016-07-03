RHP Josh Smith got the first win of his big league career Saturday as he retired four batters without giving up a hit. So what will happen to the baseball from his first win? "I will probably give it to my dad. He already texted me and said he wants it," said former starter Smith (1-1), standing by his locker after a game that lasted three hours and 35 minutes. "I was trying to do more than I was capable of" last year. Tucker Barnhart had an RBI single -- his third hit of the game -- to break a tie in the top of the 10th inning as the Cincinnati Reds scored five times in the extra frame to beat the National League East leaders. Washington had won six in a row but was held to three hits. "It means a lot. It is definitely a monkey off my back. It is nice to get that first one," he said. Smith got his first win in his 13th outing out of the bullpen this year. "It is huge for a guy who has had a lot of time in the minor leagues," Price said. "He has created a situation where he is a guy who can be trusted" late in games.

RHP Caleb Cotham (right shoulder inflammation) is slated to make a minor league rehab appearance Sunday for Double-A Pensacola. He began the assignment Thursday with the same team. He went on the DL May 31 and was eligible to come off June 13.

LHP John Lamb will start the series finale Sunday in Washington. It will be his first career appearance against the Nationals. He is 1-4 with a 4.60 ERA this season.

C Tucker Barnhart, who had three hits Friday, got the first steal of his major league career in the third on Saturday. It came in the 161st game of his career and his hit in the 10th inning gave the Reds the lead. "I am happy for Tucker," said Bryan Price, the Reds manager. Winning pitcher Josh Smith and Barnhart were teammates at Billings of the Pioneer League in 2010. "It is probably fitting that Tucker got that hit in the 10th inning," Smith said. Barnhart had three hits again Saturday.

RHP Dan Straily allowed just two hits Saturday but one was a two-run homer. Danny Espinosa went deep in the eighth and Straily did not figure in the decision as the Reds won in 10 innings. He allowed three runs in seven innings. Said Washington manager Dusty Baker: "We didn't have a bunch of opportunities. This guy tonight he changed speeds, he threw his breaking ball, he threw his fastball up out of the zone, he threw it low and away. He pitched a good game, a real good game. We were happy to see him leave because he kind of had us eating out of his hand. We tied it up. Invariably, whenever you have a chance to win a game like this and steal a game when you don't get that hit then usually it comes back to bite you. It's just tough to take but you got to take it and come back tomorrow and win the game tomorrow and take three out of four from them. "

1B Adam Duvall was slated to get a night off Saturday but he was in the starting lineup after Joey Votto was a late scratch due to a sore right shoulder. Duvall ended up with two hits.

2B Brandon Phillips was dropped down in the order Saturday as he hit sixth, with Eugenio Suarez hitting fifth. Suarez had three hits Friday. "It's just trying to get him back to where he is really feeling comfortable at the plate," Reds manager Bryan Price said of Phillips, who had two hits.

1B Joey Votto was a late scratch from the starting lineup Saturday with a sore right shoulder. Adam Duvall took his spot at first base. Manager Bryan Price said after the game that Votto is day-to-day after he dove into second on a double on Friday.

RHP Homer Bailey (right elbow) made a minor league rehab outing Saturday for Triple-A Louisville. He started the game and went two innings and gave up five hits and one earned run against Gwinnett, a farm team of the Atlanta Braves. He began his minor league assignment Monday with Louisville. Bailey was eligible to come off the DL on June 2.