RHP Caleb Cotham (right shoulder inflammation) was to make a minor league rehab appearance Sunday night for Double-A Pensacola. He began the assignment Thursday with the same team. He went on the DL on May 31 and was eligible to come off June 13.

OF Juan Duran, optioned to Double-A Pensacola on Friday when his 80-game PED suspension expired, was outrighted to Pensacola on Sunady. Duran, 24, hit .185/.185/.259 with no homers and one RBI in seven minor league rehab games since June 23.

LHP John Lamb made his first outing against Washington on Sunday. He gave up eight hits and eight runs in 4 1/3 innings and was tagged with the loss. Lamb loaded the bases on three walks in a row to start the fourth. Danny Espinosa, the No. 8 hitter in the lineup, then lined a 2-2 pitch over the wall in left for a grand slam and a 5-0 lead. "He made a mistake out over the plate to Espinosa, who killed us all series," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "He hit his second grand slam of the series. He was hitting a lot of mistakes. That is what you do when you hit" well.

LHP Cody Reed will start Monday in Chicago against the Cubs. In his first appearance against the Cubs in his career, he gave up nine hits and seven runs in four innings on Wednesday. It will be the fourth start of his big league career after he was promoted June 18 from Triple-A Louisville.

RHP Jumbo Diaz was hit by a liner from Wilson Ramos in the eighth inning on Sunday. Diaz stayed in the game with the Reds trailing 12-1. He was later removed in the eighth after Ryan Zimmerman reached on a fielder' choice.

1B Joey Votto, who was scratched from the starting lineup Saturday with a sore right shoulder, was back in the lineup Sunday and batted third. He was 0-for-2 with two walks.

RF Jay Bruce entered the Sunday game with 60 RBIs, the most before the All-Star break for the Reds since 2013. Bruce was 0-for-4 with three strikeouts.