RHP Tim Adleman, on the disabled list since May 20 with a left oblique injury, began a rehab assignment Monday in the rookie-level Arizona League. He threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing a hit and two walks while striking out three.

SS Alfredo Rodriguez, a 22-year-old Cuban, agreed to terms with the Reds on Monday for a $7 million minor league deal.

SS Zack Cozart went 2-for-5 with a double, home run and two RBIs. His 12th homer of the season came in the seventh inning, the second time this year he's doubled and homered in the same game. It also marks his 20th multi-hit game of 2016.

3B Eugenio Suarez slammed a solo home run in the seventh inning -- his 14th of the season -- and coming immediately after Zack Cozart's blast. It was the third time this season the Reds have hit back-to-back homers.

LHP Cody Reed fell to 0-3 after he was hit for a career-high eight runs (four earned) on five hits while walking three and striking out two in a four-inning outing. But the Reds say there are no plans to send him back to Triple-A and he'll stay with the parent club. He has surrendered at least seven runs while allowing multiple homers in back-to-back starts against the Cubs.

LHP Brandon Finnegan (3-7, 4.48 ERA) will make his 18th appearance and start of the season in Tuesday's middle game. In seven of his 17 starts, he's allowed two earned runs or fewer and three earned runs or fewer in 12. Finnegan leads the staff with nine quality starts. He started the 16-0 loss on April 21 in which Cubs RHP Jake Arrieta tossed his second career no-hitter. He suffered three straight losses since June 19.

1B Joey Votto (2-for-3 with a walk and run) had his 18th multi-hit game of the season. He's batting .342 in 11 games against the Cubs this season and .257 for the year.