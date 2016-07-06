SS Alfredo Rodriguez, a free agent from Cuba, has reached a deal with the Reds on a minor league contract. The 22-year-old will begin play immediately in the Dominican Summer League. Rodriguez was the Rookie of the Year in Cuba's Serie Nacional after hitting .265 with 12 stolen bases in 16 attempts in 84 games for La Isla De La Juventud. He's the third Cuban free agent to sign with the Reds since 2010, joining LHP Aroldis Chapman and RHP Raisel Iglesias.

SS Zack Cozart was 2-for-5 with a double and home run plus two runs scores and a pair of RBI. He has homered in consecutive games for the fifth time in his career and second time this season. Cozart is 8-for-18 (.444) in his last four games.

CF Billy Hamilton was 2-for-3 with a walk, 3 stolen bases and a sacrifice. His three thefts were a season high and eighth career game with at least three. It was also his 11th multi-hit game of the season.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani (2-0, 1.78 ERA) makes his sixth appearance and start of the season in Wednesday's series finale against the Cubs. It will be his seventh career appearance and start against Chicago and first this season. He began the season on the disabled list with a strained left oblique and wasn't reinstated until June 10, working six innings and allowing one run on eight this in a 2-1 win over Oakland. He's 1-2 with a 1.89 ERA in three career starts at Wrigley Field.

LHP Brandon Finnegan (4-7) allowed a career-high four home runs -- including three in one inning -- but also earned the victory despite allowing five runs on five hits while walking four and striking out three. "Today Finny was bend but don't break," said Reds manager Bryan Price. "He gave up five runs but he didn't relinquish the lead and gave us a chance to get to the bullpen."

LF Adam Duvall leads all big league left fielders with 22 home runs. He is also only one of three players in the majors with at least 20 doubles, 22 home runs and 59 RBI and only the third Reds player with that production prior to the All-Star break since 1933, joining Gus Bell (1953) and Johnny Bench (1970).

RF Jay Bruce became only the 14th player in Major League history and second Reds player to produce at least 18 home runs in each of his last nine seasons. The only other Reds player to do so was Frank Robinson between 1956-64.