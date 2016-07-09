CF Billy Hamilton singled and scored Cincinnati's only run in Friday's 3-1 loss to Miami. He also robbed Miami's Adeiny Hechavarria of extra bases with a stellar catch to lead off the fifth inning. Hamilton crashed into the ball a split-second after making the grab, and there was some question initially as to whether the ball remained in his glove. Hamilton bruised his right knee on the play but said he was fine.

RHP Dan Straily got a quality start on Friday, allowing three runs in six innings. Still, though, Straily (4-6) picked up the loss as Miami prevailed 3-1. Straily, who has a 4.35 ERA, allowed six hits and two walks, striking out two.

LF Adam Duvall was named to the Home Run Derby, to be held Monday in San Diego as part of the All-Star Game festivities. In the first round, Duvall will face hometown favorite Wil Myers of the San Diego Padres.

LF Adam Duvall, who entered Friday tied for sixth in the NL in RBIs, added to his total on Friday with a run-scoring single.

2B Brandon Phillips was hit by a pitch and suffered a hairline fracture on his left hand.