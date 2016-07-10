SS Zack Cozart went 0-for-4 for the second straight game and watched his batting average sink to .264. Coming into this series, he had hit homers in three straight games. He has 13 homers this season, good production for a shortstop.

CF Billy Hamilton (bruised right knee) remained in the lineup despite getting hurt on Friday. He went 0-for-4 on Saturday with two strikeouts.

LHP John Lamb (1-6) struck out a career-high nine batters but took the loss against Miami on Saturday. He allowed six hits, three runs, two earned, and no walks in five innings. Lamb's curveball, thrown in the range of 67 mph, continually baffled Marlins hitters for large stretches.

C Tucker Barnhart, who has four multi-hit games in his last 14 starts, was not in the lineup on Saturday as he was given a rest. Barnhart had two hits on Friday against the Miami Marlins. On Wednesday, he hit a go-ahead, opposite-field three-run homer to help the Reds rally to a 5-3 win over the Chicago Cubs.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani, a 26-year-old former Marlins pitcher, won't face his ex-team during this series. DeSclafani (3-0) beat the Cubs on Wednesday, going six innings and allowing three runs for a quality start. His ERA is a brilliant 2.23 in six starts. The Reds acquired DeSclafani from the Marlins on Dec. 11, 2014 in exchange for pitcher Mat Latos, who has since departed Miami.

2B Brandon Phillips (hairline fracture on left hand) remained in the lineup despite being hurt on Friday. He went 2-for-4 with one RBI, showing no ill-effects of his injury. However, trying ot advance from first on a single to center, he was thrown out at third on a key play.

RF Jay Bruce, who was added to the All-Star Game on Saturday replacing injured Cubs CF Dexter Fowler, had a key defensive lapse in Saturday's loss to the Marlins. Bruce overran what became a game-breaking two-run double by Martin Prado. Bruce, who leads MLB right fielders in RBIs, went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored.