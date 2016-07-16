RHP Raisel Iglesias extended to 12 1/3 his streak of consecutive scoreless innings with two shutout frames on Friday against Milwaukee. Iglesias hasn't given up a run since June 24 against San Diego, and has allowed just one run in 16 1/3 innings since returning from the disabled list.

2B Brandon Phillips left the game after striking out in the sixth inning with a strained right calf. Phillips, who already was playing with a hairline fracture in his left hand, appeared to suffer the injury while swinging and missing a Carlos Torres pitch. Phillips was listed as day-to-day. "We're happy it's not more significant than that," manager Bryan Price said. Before leaving the game, Phillips beat out a fourth-inning infield single to shortstop to extend his hitting streak to six games (.409, 9-for-22), the longest active streak on the team. He was 4-for-11 since suffering a hairline fracture on his left hand on July 8 in Miami.

RHP Homer Bailey made the fourth start of his rehab assignment on Friday with Triple-A Louisville. Bailey reached four innings, allowing three hits and three runs, one earned, with two walks and five strikeouts. He threw 67 pitches, 44 for strikes. He is scheduled to start again on July 20.