INF/OF Jose Peraza is waiting his turn. With Brandon Phillips banged up, Peraza got the start at second base on Saturday. "It's imperative we have someone here like him to step in," said manager Bryan Price, who said Peraza needs to play in at least four games a week otherwise it'd be more beneficial to send him to the minor leagues. Peraza went 1-for-3 on Saturday.

RHP Keyvius Sampson pitched a career-high four innings on Saturday, allowing three hits with two walks and five strikeouts. It was the longest outing for a Reds relief pitcher this season.

LHP John Lamb is trying to solidify his spot in the rotation before veteran Homer Bailey returns from the disabled list. Saturday's performance won't help. Lamb gave up nine earned runs in only two-plus innings. "The quality of pitches wasn't there," manager Bryan Price said. "Why beat around the bush? He certainly has to pitch better. We're not in an environment where anything goes."

2B Brandon Phillips was out of the lineup on Saturday after straining his right calf during Friday night's game. "We didn't think it was a good idea to run him back out there today," manager Bryan Price said. Phillips had been playing with a hairline fractured suffered when he was hit by a Jose Fernandez pitch at Miami on July 8.

1B Joey Votto went 4-for-4 with a double on Saturday, his first four-hit game since April 15, 2014, against Pittsburgh. The four hits were a season high and the 17th time he has had four hits in a game in his career.

RHP Alfredo Simon hasn't pitched in a month because of trapezius muscle soreness but is improving. Simon has begun tossing, but manager Bryan Price said he'll need to throw a bullpen, some live batting practice and possible a rehab appearance before returning to the Reds bullpen.

RHP Homer Bailey came through his fourth rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Friday with no issues. Bailey is expected to make at least one more rehab start before being activated, but he won't be rushed. "We have to remind ourselves he's coming off back-to-back elbow surgeries," manager Bryan Price said. "He has to pass the smell test."