RHP Abel De Los Santos was claimed by Cincinnati from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

CF Billy Hamilton, who scored the winning run on a passed ball in the bottom of the ninth on Sunday, caused havoc on the basepaths again Monday. The Reds' center fielder singled three times, stole three bases to give him 27 for the season, and scored twice. "When he gets going, it's really cool to watch," Reds first baseman Joey Votto said.

LHP Brandon Finnegan was effective in his five-plus innings Monday, giving up two runs and seven hits and leaving with a four-run lead. But, again he was unable to limit his pitches, needing 96 to get through five. "Big bounce back from my last two starts," Finnegan said. "When I got behind it hurt me a little bit. I was good out of the stretch. I was rushing a little in the windup. It was a step forward."

2B Brandon Phillips returned to the lineup after missing two games with a strained right calf. Phillips had been playing with a hairline fracture suffered when he was hit by a Jose Fernandez pitch July 8 at Miami. Phillips went 1-for-2 on Monday before being pinch-hit for in the seventh inning. He appeared to be favoring his leg. "He's not 100 percent," Reds manager Bryan Price said following Monday's game. "He could've finished the game ... we got him out of there."

1B Joey Votto has hit safely in all three games since the All-Star break, going 8-for-15 with a double and homer and appears to be putting his early-season struggles behind him. "He's getting the barrel of his bat on the ball, he's not swinging at balls out of the zone, and he's hitting a variety of pitches," Reds manager Bryan Price said. Votto hit .229 in April and .200 in May. "I've had seasons where I've started off really well, poorly, everything in between," Votto said. "Early in the season I struggled hitting fastballs over the plate. That's step one, and go from there."

C Devin Mesoraco underwent surgery Monday to repair a torn labrum in his right hip. The procedure was performed in New York by hip specialist Dr. Bryan Kelly, who also repaired Mesoraco's hip impingement in June 2015. It was Mesoraco's second shoulder surgery after undergoing a procedure on a torn left labrum in May. He is expected to begin catching drills in mid- to late-January. In 2014, Mesoraco became the first Reds catcher since Hall of Famer Johnny Bench to hit 25 homers and drive in 80 runs in a season. "We certainly would like him to stay healthy and keep him on the field," Reds manager Bryan Price said. "It's always a crapshoot with any player. Hopefully, what he's doing is putting all this behind him so he can string together some healthy seasons."