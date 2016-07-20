RHP Abel De Los Santos was claimed by Cincinnati from the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

RHP Abel De Los Santos was claimed off waivers by the Reds from the Nationals on Tuesday and was optioned to Double-A Pensacola. De Los Santos, 23, went a combined 1-1 with 5 saves and a 3.67 ERA in 29 appearances for Triple-A Syracuse and Double-A Harrisburg this season. He entered 2016 as Washington's 20th-best prospect as ranked by Baseball America.

RHP Jon Moscot on Tuesday underwent Tommy John surgery to repair the torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He also had loose bony fragments removed. He'd been on Triple-A Louisville's disabled list since July 5. Moscot went 0-3 with an 8.02 ERA in five starts during two stints with the Reds.

SS Zack Cozart was named the club's recipient of Major League Baseball's Heart and Hustle Award for his passion for the game. Cozart leads the team in doubles and multi-hit games. He tied his career high with 15 homers set in 2012. "That was great, especially after working his way back through the injuries," said manager Bryan Price. "Nobody's happier at the end of the day when we win a game than Zack Cozart. It doesn't matter if he's 0-for-4 or 4-for-4, at the end of the day, he wants to finish with a win." He went 1-for-5 on Tuesday.

RHP Dan Straily was announced as the starter for Friday's series opener against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Straily pitched seven shutout innings on Sunday allowing just three hits over his 99 pitches.

LHP Cody Reed recorded his first career quality start Tuesday night, but it wasn't enough to earn his first victory. Reed who was making his sixth career start, allowed just two runs through six innings. He walked two and struck out five. "He was really strong over the final few innings," said manager Bryan Price. "And that's something we'd like to see more of. I thought he slowed his tempo down to the point where it was controllable."