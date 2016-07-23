SS Zack Cozart moved back to second in the batting order on Friday night after making 80 starts in the leadoff spot. The move resulted in quite the 1-2 punch between Cozart and Billy Hamilton who combined to go 3-for-8 with two walks and three runs scored. Cozart went 1-for-4 with a walk, run and RBI double in the eighth.

RHP Dan Straily allowed a leadoff homer and two runs on two hits and walk in the first inning on Friday night. After that, he was solid again. Straily finished with two runs allowed on five hits over 94 pitches in six innings. He struck out eight.

RHP Homer Bailey will make his sixth rehab start for Triple-A Louisville on Monday and the Reds hope it's his last. "We'll assess (after Monday's outing) whether he'll continue in the minors or come up," manager Bryan Price said. "He felt very good for five innings (in his last start), but then he tired in the sixth. He wasn't going to force it." Bailey is expected to throw up to 90 pitches on Monday.