a year ago
Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch
#US MLB
July 24, 2016 / 9:16 PM / a year ago

Cincinnati Reds - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Keyvius Sampson did his job Saturday in a spot start, his first of the season. Sampson allowed one run and four hits in 4 1/3 innings with two walks and six strikeouts. With Homer Bailey's return date not yet certain, Sampson kept himself in the conversation to make another start if needed. "Until we sign off on Homer ... if he's not ready to go, Keyvius did nothing to discourage us from using him in that role again," manager Bryan Price said.

RHP Tim Adleman's next rehab start is on hold pending the result of RHP Homer Bailey's rehab outing Monday. If it's determined that Bailey needs one more start, Adleman could be a candidate to make a spot start for the Reds. Adleman has been on the disabled list with a strained left oblique. He threw 75 pitches over five innings Thursday with no issues.

2B Brandon Phillips doubled in the first inning Saturday night to extend his hitting streak to 11 games.

RF Jay Bruce continues to put the trade talk aside and put up monster numbers. Bruce extended his hitting streak to five games Saturday with a three-run homer off Diamondbacks' right-hander Robbie Ray. The blast helped him regain the lead in RBIs among National League outfielders with 69.

